‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sets Up Full-On Namekian Extinction

Dragon Ball Super isn’t afraid to kill off people for the sake of story… even if it does tend to bring them back. With the Gods of Destruction in play, it is easier than ever to kill off entire swaths of people, and it looks like the Namekians may be next.

That is, unless Goku and Vegeta can save the people.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new episode, and it was there fans met up with the Namekians. They’re living a quiet life on New Namek in the wake of Freeza’s arrival in Dragon Ball Z. The tyrant annihilated Namek and a solid majority of its people way back when, so the race has been on the mend since. However, a new villain is here, and he is causing some serious damage to New Namek and its people.

“Three of our villages failed to protect their Dragon Balls,” an elder told Goku and Vegeta after they awoke from their loss against Moro, the series’ latest villain.

“He slaughtered them all.”

As the chapter goes on, fans get to see what Moro does when he arrives at a town. The baddie is found in the village run by the elder Tsuburi. When Moro arrives, he creates a ring of fire around the township and asks after the Dragon Ball. When he gets no answer, Moro begins to throw the Namekian bystanders into the ring, taking down the Namekian population one person at a time. Now, fans are concerned Moro will wipe out the entire race, completing a job that Freeza even failed to see through.

