‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Did Piccolo and Android 18 Dirty

Dragon Ball sSuper’ Tournament of Power arc is proving to have some big changes between the manga and anime versions – and fans of the series are definitely going to be unhappy about this latest one!

Viz Media just put out the Chapter 36 of Dragon Ball Super manga’s English translation, which gave us a very different version of how the middle of the Tournament of Power goes down. Out of all the surprise changes to what happens in the anime, fans are most upset about how this chapter of the manga treats both Piccolo and Android 18!

This chapter of Dragon Ball Super saw Universe 4’s two secret weapons attack, much earlier in the Tornament storyline. The Invisible Gamisaras eliminated the Kamikaze Fireballs of Universe 2, including the powerful Ribrianne – and during that same confusion, Android 18 was also eliminated by the invisible attack!

Piccolo managed to pick up on the nature of Gamisaras’ attack and stop the invisible warrior, but Piccolo was then himself eliminated, when the tiny-sized Damon struck, eliminating Universe 7’s Namek warrior and best strategist from the tournament! Damon is ultimately stopped, when Android 17 figures out a counterattack, after spotting the tiny warrior with help from Goku, who was freed up when Jiren in the Pride Troopers retreat from Damon’s attack.

The major gripe fans now have is that Piccolo and Android 18 won’t be getting the major moments to shine that they did in the anime. In the TV series, Piccolo had a great episode where he and Gohan launch a father-son tag-team attack, eliminating Universe 6’s Namekian fighters, and shutting down Universe 7’s Tournament of Destruction opponents for good. Soon after, Piccolo was eliminated by the Universe 4 fighters, just like in the manga. However, No. 18 lasts longer, ultimately sacrificing herself to save No. 17 from being eliminated by Aniraza, just before the final showdown with Universe 11.

Both of these highlight moments for Piccolo and No. 18 (respectively) help set up the rest of the Universe 7 team for their big win against Jiren and the Pride Troopers of Universe 7. As fans point out, Toriyama and the Dragon Ball Super anime team actually did the work of not only giving each of the Universe 7 team members their own highlight moments, but also fleshed out the fighters from the other universes, making them interesting characters to potentially revisit in the future. Toyotaro’s manga storyline isn’t creating nearly enough of that depth, in many fans’ opinions. And their disappointment has been pretty vocal.

