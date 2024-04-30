Kagurabachi Earns Top Recommendation by Chainsaw Man Star

Kagurabachi may have debuted less than a year ago, but already, the series is one of Shonen Jump's hottest in print. At the end of 2023, the world was introduced to the action-packed drama thanks Chihiro. Now, the manga's second volume is live, and its sales are expected to soar in part thanks to a recommendation by Vaundy, the star singer behind Chainsaw Man's first ending theme.

As you can see below, the Japanese singer has put their name behind Kagurabachi for any doubters. The official social media pages for the manga shared Vaundy's big recommendation earlier today, and it comes with some high praise.

"The most dynamic Japanese sword battle action!!! He is a swordsmith who can bring out the sorcery power of a katana. The protagonist's fighting style, akin to swimming, transforms the battlefield into a stage," the recommendation reads.

Of course, this endorsement is pretty huge for Kagurabachi. After all, Vaundy is one of the top singers in Japan, and their work is expanding across the globe. In 2019, the singer got their start independently and eventually got their big break with "Tokyo Flash". Most recently, Vaundy found global fame thanks to their work on shows like Ranking of Kings and Chainsaw Man. In the latter series, Vaundy performed the first ending theme song "Chainsaw Blood", and the track went viral with ease.

Now, Vaundy is tagging into a new series, and Kagurabachi is eager for their support. After all, the manga has two volumes under thumb, and it has plenty more story to explore. If you are not familiar with Kagurabachi, the Shueisha series is easy to read as it is on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Kagurabachi below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

What do you think about the first two volumes of Kagurabachi so far? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!