Dragon Ball Super Spoiler Confirms an Important Comeback

Dragon Ball Super fans hate to see Goku go but love to see the Saiyan make a big comeback. Time and again, the hero has left his close friends to train solo, and it makes for a great return each time. Now, Dragon Ball Super is ready to test that truth once again. A set of spoilers from the series’ new chapter have gone live, and one of them confirms an important comeback on Goku’s behalf.

Over on Twitter, fans were let in on the secret when images from Dragon Ball Super chapter 57 went live. Netizens were able to track down some pages as the release hit shelves in Japan, and it turns out the final page ends with Goku in tow.

As you can see below, Goku shows up just before things get wild on Earth. Fans know Moro is nearing the planet, and there is no doubt the villain has landed by the end of chapter 57. There is no denying the Z-Fighters are in over their heads with Moro, but Goku is prepared for the guy this time around.

SPOILER DBS CHAPITRE 57 HE IS BACK !!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uJ9xeERd2x — Dragon Ball Super (@DBSuperFrance) February 20, 2020

The final page shows Goku appearing before Krillin, and he comes down to Earth gently. His friend is surprise to see Goku, so fans are wondering if the fighter has gotten his ki under control. After all, that power is what Moro feeds on, so it would be good for Goku to disguise his signature as much as possible.

Goku looks confident as he stands before Krillin, and his friend is overjoyed to see him. Before the page wraps, Goku turns to Krillin with reassurance written all over his face, so fans are eager to see why the Saiyan is feeling so good. The last time Goku fought Moro went poorly, but he has been training hard since then. If Goku has a better handle on Ultra Instinct nowadays, Moro won’t know what is coming for him.

Are you ready to see Goku take on Moro in another match? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!