‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Goku Learn Master Roshi’s Biggest Lesson Yet

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has revealed a much different Tournament of Power than seen in the anime, and this includes an even bigger moment for Master Roshi as he teaches Goku one big, final lesson.

After taking on Universe 11’s strongest Jiren and emphasizing movement over power, Master Roshi teaches Goku exactly what he needs in order to reach Ultra Instinct in the battle.

In the latest chapter of the manga, Master Roshi surprisingly ends up as one of the last few members of Universe 7’s team still in the tournament. But when he sees Goku struggling against Jiren, even when using Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken, Master Roshi decides to teach Goku his biggest lesson yet.

Roshi asks Goku what strength means to him, and when Goku responds with fighting power Roshi decides to fight Jiren. Stating that martial arts are used to conquer oneself rather than others, he makes Goku think back to everything he’s learned from each of his masters.

Goku thinks back to Korin saying he’s making too many useless movements, Popo and Kami saying he should be tranquil in his movement, King Kai mentioning that he’s got to train his spirit along with his body, and finally remembering Whis saying not to let his mind dictate his movement and let each part decide on their own instead. When Goku is inspired by this, Roshi says he can only teach him how to move well.

Roshi eventually falls in his fight with Jiren, but seeing Roshi dodge Jiren’s punches so well in the fight is what finally inspires Goku to reach the Ultra Instinct state. This is completely different from the anime, as Roshi never quite got a moment like that with Goku beyond that one brief scene where Goku thought he died. This is a major improvement for such a master like this.

