New Dragon Ball Super Promo Teases Earth's Desperate Situation

Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been one of the most exciting of the manga yet because it's uncharted territory not explored by the anime, and now a promo for the next chapter of the series teases a desperate situation for the planet Earth. The fight against Planet Eater Moro has evolved in ways fans had not expected to see, and now Goku and Vegeta are essentially helpless against the villain's overwhelming strength. That was until Merus surprisingly arrived at the end, and now bears the hope of the Earth on his back.

A new promo for Chapter 63 (as shared by @DbsHype and translated by @peraperayume on Twitter) of Dragon Ball Super further pours salt in the wound by confirming that things certainly have not gotten better by the time the next chapter begins. The translation for the promo begins as such, "Desperate Situation for the Warriors of Earth! The fallen down Vegeta got his techniques copied!"

Elaborating further, the promo teases as such, "With his copy ability Moro possesses several different powers...and he is standing in front of the collapsed warriors...Goku got his chest penetrated! As he took over his comrade, Moro transformed! The Earth gets drawn into an unprecedented threat! The one who came down from Earth is...Merus with a fearsome smile! Merus, who can't join the battle following the Angel's law. Which true intention is hiding behind his smile?"

V Jump October 2020 Preview.

Release Date: August 21, 2020. pic.twitter.com/4VTEqgBUi3 — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) August 6, 2020

This promo unfortunately does not give any hope for Earth's warriors heading into the new chapter, but Merus' involvement is certainly a point of interest given that it was already confirmed that if he had involved himself in the matter than he will be punished. Knowing this, he still went to Earth anyway so there are not only questions needing to be answered about what will happen to him after willingly going against Whis (if he did at all) and what he actually plans to do against Moro. What do you think?

