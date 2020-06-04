Dragon Ball Super: Will Merus Break an Angel Law to Save Earth?

Who is Merus? (Credit: Toei Animation) While Merus has been an influential part of the Moro Arc since its inception, we still don't know a lot about him. We know that he is a part of the Galactic Patrol and that he was a former angel who decided to leave his race in order to protect the galaxy, but we don't know if he was connected to a God of Destruction like so many of his other brethren. We don't know what was the final big action that pushed him over the edge in order to leave the angelic ranks. Clearly far more powerful than he originally let on, his knowledge of Ultra Instinct helped Goku instrumentally in learning more about the ultimate technique!

Merus Loves The Universe (Photo: Viz Media) It's clear that Merus has a deep love for the universe that he protects, choosing to use his immense power to help out the Galactic Patrol as a "lowly officer" and travels around the galaxy putting all of his time and effort into others. With his budding relationship with Goku, it's very clear that the amicable one time angel might be able to be serious when needed, but also has an intensely friendly demeanor.

He's Already Broken The Law (Photo: Viz Media ) Simply by leaving the rank of angels and making changes to the universe as a "Space Cop", Merus has already broke the law time and time again. While the angels have stuck to a cardinal rule of non-interference, it's clear that Merus has put that past behind him. Before he was able to complete Goku's training in Ultra Instinct, Merus was whisked away by Whis and it's clear that the two angels watching the battle are soon to have a clash of personalities, if not fists!

Whis Will Let Merus Do It (Photo: Toei Animation) Yes, Whis was the one who discovered Merus' true lineage, but based on the relationship that the right hand man to Beerus has with the Z Fighters, it's clear that he won't entirely be able to sit on his hands while the Earth is threatened. With the Earth giving both Whis and Beerus a number of great foods and a place to "hang their hats" when they are looking to relax, we don't expect Whis to jump into the battle himself, but turning a blind eye to Merus and his efforts would certainly be the way to go!