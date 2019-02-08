‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Moro’s Sensory Powers

Dragon Ball Super‘s new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc has introduced a frightening new villain to the Dragon Ball universe: Planet-Eater Moro, an ancient sorcerer and fighter that was locked away in a Galactic Patrol prison for the last ten million years. The latest issue of the manga covers the frantic race between Goku and Vegeta, and Moro and Raspberry to get hold of the Namekian Dragon Balls on New Namek. Goku has the advantage of his Instant Transmission technique, but the evil sorcerer has a special power all his own that gives him an edge: Moro has sensory abilities greater than any other character that we’ve seen in Dragon Ball lore!

Moro was sprung from prison by a former Freeza Force member named Raspberry, who was part of Freeza’s search for the Namekian Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Z‘s “Namek Saga” arc. Raspberry and Moro now have one goal in mind after breaking out of jail and going on the run: using Moro’s extraordinary sensory powers to locate the hidden location of New Namek, so that they can use the Namekian Dragon Balls to make some unsavory wishes!

As you might get from the name, “Planet-Eater Moro,” the evil sorcerer has the ability to siphon the life forces of entire planets of living beings, adding that power to his own, and seemingly fueling his nearly-invincible magic might. Moro’s rampant consumption of life force apparently comes with an added side effect: he can sense life forces, seemingly over great distances. From what we witness, Moro can either locate a specific target by focusing on who or what he’s searching for, but he’s also able to sense life itself, as he exclaims at one point will in sensory mode that, “In my time away, life has managed to grow and spread throughout the universe.” Moro can apparently feel just how ripe with life the universe is, even though he’s only gone from jail to the cockpit of his escape ship!

It’s much like what Z-Fighters of Earth do with their chi-sensing technique in battle – but in Moro’s case, it’s just on a much more advanced level of power. And that’s not all: Moro reveals in this issue that he can also sense anyone trying to sense his chi – and can strike at them through that sensory lens! Goku found this out the hard way when reaching out to locate Moro’s chi, only to have the villain zap him with some kind of sensory block or feedback effect, which left Goku disoriented and utterly bewildered, having never encountered such a power before.

Unfortunately for the Saiyan warriors, this seems to only be the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Goku and Vegeta confront Moro on New Namek, where the villain reveals a powerful fighter form, while also teasing the imminent unleashing of his magic, which is powerful enough to rival the gods themselves!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

