‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Promises a Major Super Saiyan Shift

The current chapter of Dragon Ball Super sees Vegeta facing an even more powered-up version of Moro, the new villain who is the center of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc. After powering up to Super Saiyan God to lay hands on Moro, who has revealed his own powerful fighting form) Vegeta got the ominous warning that Moro was about to unveil his true power: a dark magic that rivals the power of the gods!

As such, the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super seems to reveal one big game-changing effect of Moro’s magic in the form of a disruption of the Super Saiyan transformation process!

“I … I can’t … I can’t turn Super Saiyan.” //t.co/Ky7lJevX4d — Cipher (@Cipher_db) February 20, 2019

The last issue revealed that the Prince of Saiyans had to power up to Super Saiyan God form just to be able to land a blow on Moro in his base fighting form, let alone when the villain adds his destructive magic to the mix! If Vegeta can’t even go Super Saiyan while facing Moro, there’s almost no chance that he’d be able to win the battle. At this point, we can only hope that Vegeta doesn’t end up being a major snack for Moro, who also happens to derive power from draining the life force of other beings. If that being happened to be, say, one of the most powerful Saiyan warriors in the universe…

Not only does Moro have a level of magic that makes him a universal threat, his magic seems to have a perilous connection to godly ki. This was revealed in the flashback to how Daikaioh had to sacrifice most of his godly ki to seal Moro away 10 million years ago. With it now being revealed that Moro can affect the Super Saiyan transformation, there’s even more fuel being added to the fire of speculation that the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc is setting up Goku and Vegeta for a major de-powering.

