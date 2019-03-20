‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Freaking Out Over New Villain’s Moro’s Ruthless Ways

Dragon Ball Super‘s new manga arc, “Galactic Patrol Prisoner”, has introduced a powerful new villain called Planet-Eater Moro into the franchise, and he’s sure been making his presence felt! In just a few short chapters of the manga, Moro has escaped from Galactic Patrol Prison after a million-year stint; invaded the hidden planet of New Namek; revealed an array of deadly new magical powers; shut down Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan process; and nearly beat the two Saiyans to death!

Needless to say, this display of savage power by Moro is getting Dragon Ball fans hyped! Of course, given that this is a manga/anime fandom we’re talking about, the range of reactions is pretty wide, and very contentious. As you will see below, for every fan that is loving Dragon Ball once again offering fans a truly menacing and dangerous villain, there is another who thinks Moro is just the latest in a long line of gimmicks the franchise has been steadily pulling out.

Scroll below to see fan reactions to Moro’s ruthless campaign of destruction in Dragon Ball Super!

G.O.A.T. #SAVAGE

Moro might just be the greatest most savage villain in dragonball history!!! — Sammy (@SammyReus) March 20, 2019

In terms of sheer ruthleness in both injuring and killing (and consuming) his opponents, Moro definitely gives Dragon Ball Z‘s Imperfect Cell or Kid Buu a run for their money.

Heating Things Up

The dragon ball super manga is getting pretty good this dude moro is ruthless lol pic.twitter.com/zocdEGFGHh — Word? (@wizd0m1) March 20, 2019

Indeed, Dragon Ball Super is getting more exciting with each new chapter – largely thanks to Moro.

Classic Dragon Ball

Moro is like DKP Piccolo to me. Wants the Dragon balls to regain his youth/power, is an ancient evil being, kicks the protagonist’s ass on the first fight, and was sealed away using a forbidden dangerous technique. — Some guy (@Brickfloor) March 20, 2019

Dragon Ball does so enjoy echoing its own past exploits in new stories, and Moro is definitely a throwback to some of the big magic/demonic villains from the original series.

To the Point

Moro is such a good villain in dragon ball — kevintilikina (@docKev_) March 20, 2019

Simple. Straightforward. ? Correct.

Dumb Villains GTFO

Normally I can understand villains not finishing off heroes, because the hero needs to save the day in the end. Can’t do that when they’re dead.



But this is Dragon Ball, Moro. They’ll be back anyway, might as well put them in time out.



Just finish them off you dumb fuck. — PSP ☃️ (@pspiq3) March 20, 2019

I still like Moro, but what happened in this chapter was lame, went back into generic #dragonball bad guy, sure his powers are still fun but still. Eh. — ChemyChems (@ChemyChems) March 20, 2019

Moro had Goku and Vegeta on the brink of death, but leaves them alive because he thinks they pose no real threat. That’s kind of a cheesy Dragon Ball cop-out that (shocker) will later prove to be Moro’s undoing.

Legendary Sadist

This was hands down one of the most sadistic and memorable quotes in Dragon Ball. Such a evil thing to say. Moro is such a gift.https://t.co/CwaVP6Sdnf pic.twitter.com/nVWTPvmROb — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) March 20, 2019

The final panel of this new issue sees the New Namkeians place all their hopes on a mass fusion of warriors that creates a legendary Namek champion. Unfortunately, dude doesn’t even get to Moro before the villain punches a hole right through his abdomen, killing him instantly. Moro’s subsequent trash talk is second to none as far as Dragon Ball villain go.

The Incomparable

Once you pull a villian that cold everyone else falls short. Like dragon ball z last cold villian was Cell but now they got Moro and that took what? A decade? — Emperor Savitar, Dance God øf the West (@GodOfShuffles) March 20, 2019

Moro has Dragon Ball fans so spoiled that some of them can’t even respect the old foes anymore!

The Next

I can’t wait for the next chapter, is getting better everytime ???. Moro is terrifying ? #DragonBallSuper#DragonBallSuperManga#MANGA_Plus Dragon Ball Super https://t.co/qSG9ddG9xd — nh (@norah_u07) March 20, 2019

Yes, fans now can’t wait to see how Goku and Vegeta are going to deal with the biggest threat they’ve ever faced and till come out on top, when Moro now owns their Super Saiyan powers, leaving them without them for the first time since facing Freeza on Namek in DBZ!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

