‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Leak Teases Moro New Form

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner manga arc has introduced what is arguably the franchise’s best villains in recent memory, in the form of “Planet-Eater Moro, ” a powerful sorcerer and fighter that has already presented some game-changing developments for Goku and Vegeta.

Based on the latest scans and leaks for the upcoming issue of Dragon Ball Super, this new villain isn’t done revealing his true self yet: as you’ll see below, Moro still has an even more powerful fighting form yet to be revealed!

The current chapter of Dragon Ball Super manga chronicled the epic fight between Vegeta and Moro, in which each fighter tried to outwit the other in a game of “Peekaboo” with their respective true powers. For Vegeta, that meant showing Moro the power of Super Saiyan Blue, but the Saiyan Prince ultimately learned that Moro had the upper hand, as the villain revealed unique magical abilities that let him utilize the power of an entire planet, and also absorb Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan energies, preventing them from accessing the transformation.

With Moro taking Super Saiyan off the table, Goku and Vegeta are already at a disadvantage in this battle taking place on New Namek, and with the power that Moro has just absorbed from both the planet and his Saiyan opponents, the situation is going to get worse, before it gets better.

What’s especially interesting about the scan above is the depiction of Moro’s expression in the image. It’s almost as if the evil sorcerer is as surprised as anyone about this new form – could it be that absorbing Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan energy has given Moro the ability to access a Super Saiyan-style transformation of his own? If so, it’s getting harder and harer to see how Goku and Vegeta can win this battle, as well as why fan theories that characters like Piccolo and/or Broly could prove to be crucial to helping Goku and Vegeta power-up enough to finally defeat Moro, or that other storylines happening in the franchise (like Goku mastering Ultra Instinct Omen) may actually become part of this canonized Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc. Are you excited to see where the story goes next? Let us know in the comments!

