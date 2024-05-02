My Hero Academia Shares Ominous Season 7 Premiere Preview

Star And Stripe made her debut in the sixth season finale of My Hero Academia, but anime fans didn't have much of a chance to see what Kathleen Bate could do on the battlefield. Luckily, the seventh season of the anime franchise will change that as America's top hero will be fighting Shigaraki in the skies. To prep fans for the season premiere, a new video has been released that remains as ominous as the League of Villains themselves.

When last we left Class 1-A, they were in some seriously dire straits. Despite claiming victory in the Paranormal Liberation War, UA Academy found itself reeling as it tried holding together Hero Society. In an effort to fix the world, Deku went to an extreme that few other heroes dared to tread, taking on a decidedly darker aesthetic. Many onlookers mistook Izuku Midoriya for a villain as he bounced around the city attempting to stop crimes and save innocent bystanders. Luckily, Deku's friends were able to pull him back from the brink but have a whole new slew of challenges ahead of them. While Star And Stripe is on the way, even her immense power might not be enough to defeat Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Preview

Despite America's number one hitting the scene, the new trailer for My Hero Academia's premiere has an ominous tone. For those wondering when you'll have the chance to catch UA Academy's return, the first episode of season seven will hit Crunchyroll on May 4th. While the main subject of the premiere will be the fight featuring All For One's heir and Ameirca's top hero, the preview also shows that there are plenty of heroes and villains that will make an appearance.

My Hero Academia's seventh season isn't the only big arrival for Class 1-A this summer. The fourth film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next, will arrive in Japan this July and will see Deku and friends taking on a threat with a familiar face. Dark Might is a dark reflection of the former Symbol of Peace, but little has been revealed about this new villain hitting the scene. While the film has yet to be confirmed for a North American release, the fact that the previous three movies hit the West is a good sign for fans of UA Academy.

Prepared for the return of My Hero Academia? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Class 1-A and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Class 1-A.