Attack on Titan Releases New One Shot, Levi: Bad Boy

Attack on Titan is back in the headlines after a much-deserved vacation, and we have its new art book to thank. If you did not know, the team at Kodansha Comics announced Attack on Titan: Fly would be released in May, and now that release date has arrived in Japan. The book came bundled with a special one shot focused on Levi, and the manga is a godsend for fans of the Survey Corps captain.

The new one shot, which is titled Levi: Bad Boy, is a pretty short affair. Series creator Hajime Isayama inked the 18-page special just for their new art book, and the one shot goes deep into Levi's history. We get to see how the boy grew up in the Underground with his mother and how he survived in the wake of her death.

As it turns out, Levi's mom was as regal as he described, and she is the one who instilled a love of tea within the boy. The pair would use an old hourglass to steep the tea, and when Levi first joined his mom for some, his cup handle broke. The glass shattered, teaching Levi to never hold a cup by its handle, and the boy continued to drink tea with his mother Kuchel until she passed.

After his mother died, Levi was left to slum on the streets, and he was eventually watched over by his uncle Kenny. It turns out the man left Levi after the boy's power awakened. It seems Levi managed to tap into his bloodline abilities after he was nearly trafficked into the sex trade. Left on his own without a guardian, Levi went on to explore his newfound powers in the Underground while keeping his mom's memory alive with tea. And of course, he eventually left the underbelly to join the military topside.

This new Attack on Titan one shot gives some long overdue insight into Levi's history, and manga readers are loving the flashback. If you are not caught up with the series as a while, Isayama's complete series is available in print or through the K Manga app.

