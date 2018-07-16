‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Base Broly Design

Toei Animation knocked fans back when they announced it and Akira Toriyama were officially bringing Broly into the canon with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Even more so when they revealed a new design and rebooted character for the famous Saiyan.

But after months of teases, the official design for the new Broly has been revealed in a line of cool new Dragon Ball Super: Broly collectibles.

The official Twitter for Shueisha’s V-Jump shared these in-action collectibles of the new movie character designs, and they notably revealed the full design for Broly. He had previously only been seen in brief images, but this is our first good look at the character.

Notable changes include his outfit, which now resembles the armor in the Freeza Force. But his Legendary Super Saiyan Form is almost completely reflective of the Broly seen in the Dragon Ball Z films. The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.