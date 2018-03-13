New ‘Dragon Ball’ Movie Reveals Surprising Release Date

It is time all you fans of Dragon Ball Super got hyped. Yes, the anime series may be ending this month, but the franchise still has a lot left to give. Toei Animation took time to confirm the next Dragon Ball film will continue on with Dragon Ball Super while its show is gone, but that isn’t all.

The company also dropped the new film’s release date on fans, and fans are already marking their calendars.

Earlier today, a key visual for the 20th Dragon Ball film dropped online ahead of its official debut. Toei followed up the leak with its official release, and the high-quality poster revealed its release. So, you can look forward to the first-ever Dragon Ball Super movie releasing on December 14, 2018.

If you are plugged into all things shonen, you will surely notice something interesting about this date. The film’s release date appears to line up with Jump Festa 2019 almost perfectly.

This year, Shueisha will host its annual Jump Festa event in Tokyo to celebrate its biggest titles. The convention is one of Japan’s most-anticipated gatherings as franchises like Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball are known to make big announcements there. Over the last three years, Jump Festa has been held on the third weekend of December and guess what? December 14 just happens to mark the Friday leading into the third weekend of December 2018.

Of course, there is always a chance Jump Festa 2019 will come around later this year to accommodate this new film. The event may shift to the fourth weekend of December, but fans think the paired events would work well. Not only would the Dragon Ball Super film hype fans for Jump Festa, but the convention could follow up the film with new announcements. Last year’s Jump Festa is where Toei announced this new film, so who knows? This year could see the company confirm a new film or the return of its serialized anime.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball?