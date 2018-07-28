‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Shares Mysterious Look At Its New Villain

Right now, the Dragon Ball fandom has its hands full. After a few years on air, the franchise’s latest show will share its finale this weekend, but the future of Dragon Ball Super is still bright. This December, the series will return with its very first film, and the canon feature dropped its debut teaser this week.

However, fans do have one big complaint about the reel, and it has to do with its villain. As you may have guessed, viewers are dying to know who the guy is, and plenty of fans have shared their guess online.

If you haven’t seen the teaser for yourself, you can check it out above. The clip shows off a new aesthetic of Dragon Ball Super as Goku prepares for battle. The hero is seen loosening up atop an icy tundra before a close-up shows parts of his villain. Sadly, Goku’s enemy isn’t shown full on, but the exposed parts of him are enough to draw conclusions about.

As you can see, part of the baddie’s torso is shown when he powers up. The villain is seen expanding his muscles as his arm beefs up rather dramatically when a green energy aura surrounds him. The shot also shows that the newcomer wears a furry pelt around his waist, and he is dressed in some white-lined body armor.

Later in the trailer, the reel gives a super close-up of the character’s face. The guy is given an extremely furrowed brow as he powers up to fight Goku, and fans can see he has beady yellow eyes. As for the rest of his face, fans can only guess at this point.

Based on the character’s dress and muscular form, fans have been quick to speculate whether the guy is a Saiyan himself. So far, details about the Dragon Ball Super movie say the feature will explore the origins of the warrior race, so it would make sense for Goku’s new nemesis to be a Saiyan. The logical leap required for this fan-theory isn’t large, but others require a bit of a mental stretch.

As always, fans were quick to question if this new guy would be related to Broly in anyway. Out of all the Dragon Ball films, the Legendary Super Saiyan remains their most famous villain, and a select group of diehard continue to speculate whether Toei Animation will fold Broly into the canon. This new fighter’s beefy frame and bright aura had some of Broly’s disciples seeing double, but they will have to wait to see whether or not their intuition was right.

What do you think is next for Dragon Ball?