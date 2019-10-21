Dragon Ball Super Introduces a Terrifying New Kind of Android

Dragon Ball Super has kept quiet on the animated front for nearly a year now, but the series has not kept quiet in print. Thanks to the manga, the Dragon Ball series is thriving with a new arc, and it has welcomed all sorts of new villains. An all-new chapter introduced even more of those bad guys to readers, and fans were not expecting to meet one of those men.

After all, it isn’t everyday you run into an android, but such is the world of Dragon Ball Super. The franchise has introduced a new sort of android, and there is a lot fans need to know about the villain known as OG73-1.

Recently, the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super introduced the bad guy after he made a very brief appearance in an earlier chapter. The villain was thought to hail from the same race as Hit from Universe 6, but it turns out the baddie an android from Universe 7. He is now part of the Galactic Bandit Brigade, and he is seriously powerful.

According to Jaco, OG73-1 was imprisoned years ago before Earth was considered to be a threat. It took Merus to capture the powerful android, and that makes sense when you realize how strong OG73-1 really is. The alien android is nothing like the human-based androids fans met in Dragon Ball Z, and that gives him some big advantages.

Just like Androids 17 and 18, OG73-1 has supernatural power with his strength and reflexes. The villain never loses stamina, so he can keep fighting so long as he is not destroyed. It also seems OG73-1 has zero emotions or free will which means he is obligated to do everything commanded of him. There is no word on how this android was created, but fans know it took some serious tech to create a warrior like this one.

As for his powers, OG73-1 has an array of powerful abilities. He can shoot lasers from his eye and fight on par with characters like Piccolo. What’s worse is that OG73-1 can copy the abilities of any person he touches, and their attacks will linger with him for 30 minutes. When it came time for this baddie to fight Piccolo, the Namekian said he was unsure if he could fight OG73-1 for thirty minutes, so it goes without saying that this android is unlike any fans have met before.

