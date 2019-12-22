Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Disappointed There Was No Jump Festa Announcement

Ever since the Dragon Ball Super anime came to an end, fans have been wondering what was next for the massive franchise. The Dragon Ball series has experienced a resurgence thanks to Super, and after the success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans have been hoping that the anime series would return proper in some official capacity. That’s why all eyes have been on Jump Festa 2020 — Shueisha’s celebration of their Weekly Shonen Jump projects — in the hopes that something new would be announced for the Dragon Ball anime.

Unfortunately, there was not any significant update for either the potential future of the anime series or the previously announced movie. While this doesn’t mean that these don’t exist necessarily, fans are definitely bummed to see the biggest platform for its announcement go by without any updates.

Read on to see what fans are saying now that the future of the anime is even less clear, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Did you want to see a Dragon Ball anime announcement of some kind? Happy with the other Jump Festa offerings? Let us know!

“Disappointed”

“Until Next Time”

Ladies And Gentlemen DRAGON BALL SUPER at this years Jump Festa event was …. NOT Confirmed to reveal a NEW Anime/Continued Season NOR Any NEW DBS Movie. The panel was a lead towards the MANGA. Information on whats planned for the Anime/Movie was not provided. Until next time😢 — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) December 22, 2019

“Can’t Say I’m Complaining”

I’m starting to doubt Dragon Ball Super will return. Can’t say I’m complaining, TBH. — ThePrinceOfSaiyans 🎄 (@MaOujiBejita) December 22, 2019

“Can We Get a Big Fat L?”

Wow dragon ball super isn’t getting a season 2. The panel was all about the manga and no news about the anime or the new dbs movie. Can we get a big fat L/F to the Dragon Ball Community #DragonBall #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/35ML386RxG — Arovian (@Arovians) December 22, 2019

“Me After No 2uper”

Me after no 2uper announcement from this years Jump Festa



I’m Cell btw pic.twitter.com/nBmBuf0vFI — Jak (@Burcol) December 22, 2019

“Whole Lotta L’s

Dragon Ball fans after no significant announcements at Jump Festa… Whole lotta L’s 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0wjZYBcYdY — ForNeverWorld (@ForneverWorld) December 22, 2019

“DBS Has Left the Chat”

Jump Festa: “Dragon Ball 2uper”



*DBS has left the chat*😭🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jzAILCNQN4 — Quis D. Almyhty 🙏🏾 (@QuisAlmyhty) December 22, 2019

