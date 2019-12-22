Anime

Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Disappointed There Was No Jump Festa Announcement

Ever since the Dragon Ball Super anime came to an end, fans have been wondering what was next for […]

By

Ever since the Dragon Ball Super anime came to an end, fans have been wondering what was next for the massive franchise. The Dragon Ball series has experienced a resurgence thanks to Super, and after the success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans have been hoping that the anime series would return proper in some official capacity. That’s why all eyes have been on Jump Festa 2020 — Shueisha’s celebration of their Weekly Shonen Jump projects — in the hopes that something new would be announced for the Dragon Ball anime.

Unfortunately, there was not any significant update for either the potential future of the anime series or the previously announced movie. While this doesn’t mean that these don’t exist necessarily, fans are definitely bummed to see the biggest platform for its announcement go by without any updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying now that the future of the anime is even less clear, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Did you want to see a Dragon Ball anime announcement of some kind? Happy with the other Jump Festa offerings? Let us know!

“Disappointed”

“Until Next Time”

“Can’t Say I’m Complaining”

“Can We Get a Big Fat L?”

“Me After No 2uper”

“Whole Lotta L’s

“DBS Has Left the Chat”

What’s the Reason Now?

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts