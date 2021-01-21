Dragon Ball Super Confirms The Series Has New Power-Ups For Years to Come

✖

Dragon Ball Super has just begun a new arc, and it is quickly laying the groundwork for the series to expand into new power-ups and transformations for years to come. It's a timely reveal, as Dragon Ball Super's previous Moro Arc brought Goku to what seemed to be the height of power for a mortal warrior, with Perfected Ultra Instinct. However, this latest chapter of the manga and its new "Granola The Survivor" arc makes it clear - in no uncertain terms - that Perfect Ultra Instinct is just the beginning of the divine power Goku has achieved - and its not the only godly power out there!

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 SPOILERS Follow!

After the battle with Moro, Goku and Vegeta are back to training (surprise). While hanging out at Beerus's place, Goku gets in some additional training with Whis, in order to keep practicing with Perfected Ultra Instinct. Even though Goku pulls off some impressive (Naruto-style) new techniques using Perfected Ultra Instinct, Whis still thrashes him with zen-like ease. The angel reveals to Goku that despite his impressive new abilities, Ultra Instinct has levels to its power.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

Goku's Perfected Ultra Instinct is just the starting point according to Whis, and the Saiyan has much room to grow within the power. Interestingly enough, Whis explains that Ultra Instinct is also closely tailored to the style of the user - there is no uniform version of the power. Goku has years of training in his Ultra Instinct style and many new power levels (and resulting transformations) to go before we're done with Ultra Instinct. UI really is the new SSJ.

Meanwhile, Akira Toriyama also opened the door to godly power for Vegeta!

As Goku is Ultra Instinct sparring with Whis, Beerus interrogates Vegeta about whether or not he'll also pursue the power. During the Moro Arc, Vegeta vowed to never follow in Goku's power-up footsteps again, and surpass him another way - and that's exactly what he still intends to do. Beerus opens the door to that goal, by informing Vegeta that Ultra Instinct is hardly the only godly power a warrior can achieve:

"...Ultra Instinct ain't the only technique of the gods," Beerus teases. "That's just the Angels' specialty. Or Didja really think us Gods of Destruction would run around using a move where you gotta keep your heart all calm and tranquil?"

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

...And just like that, Akira Toriyama has extended the path of Dragon Ball Super power-ups and transformation far into the future. Unlike Dragon Ball Z, this time both Goku and Vegeta have their own respective paths of power-up to explore, giving fans (and merchandisers) two separate lanes of intrigue to carry the series forward. Let the chat thread debates begin.

Dragon Ball Super's new Granola The Survivor arc is now unfolding in Free Online Manga chapters. Dragon Ball anime is on indefinite hiatus.