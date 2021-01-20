Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generations New Chapters Are Now Available

✖

The latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have landed, beginning a new arc for the former in the "Granolah The Survivor Arc" and continuing the war against the Kara Organization in the latter in a terrifying new way. With the end of both chapters pointing toward big steps forward for each of these popular Shonen franchises, it's clear that the adventures of the Z Fighters and of Konoha are leaving everything on the table and taking their respective series in interesting new directions that are sure to get fans talking for quite some time.

In the latest entry in Dragon Ball Super's manga, we further explore the world of the alien bounty hunter known as Granolah, a member of the Cerealian race whose home planet was apparently not only destroyed by the Saiyans, but was in fact attacked by the father of Goku, Bardock, in his Oozaru form. On top of learning more about Granolah's goals and the power he is hiding within himself, we also were given a spectacular fight scene between Goku in his Ultra Instinct form and Whis, proving that the Saiyan warrior still has a long way to go before hitting the levels of the angels. Finally, fans got a taste of what training Vegeta might have in store, as he decides to not follow in Son's footsteps when it comes to Ultra Instinct, but rather, find his own path by clinging to Beerus.

In the latest entry in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Konoha is dealing with the aftermath of the battle against Jigen, being immediately flung into a new fight that hits a little too close to home. With Boruto overtaken once again by Momoshiki, the Otstsuki member that was residing within the Karma inside the son of the Seventh Hokage. With Sasuke receiving an insane injury in the previous installment, the fight has boiled down to Kawaki and the possessed Boruto tangling with one another. The future of the Hidden Leaf Village is up in the air, but with the Kara Organization now in a very different place, it will be interesting to see where the story of Boruto goes marching forward!

Dragon Ball Super fans are still waiting to see when the anime will return to the world of television, but Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is still marching forward with the "Vessel Arc" beginning and introducing Kawaki to those following the television series!

Which chapter are you most looking forward to diving into first? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen!