Dragon Ball Super Fan Goes Viral for Hilariously Punny Piccolo Tattoo

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises in the world, and has no doubt had an impact on the lives of many fans over the course of its long tenure. The series is full of plenty of cool characters with even cooler powers, and has some of the most memorable imagery in all manga and anime. But even with all of these options for what to pay tribute to when celebrating the series one fan went…an unexpected route when deciding to get a tattoo to show off their love of Dragon Ball.

SexyEpstein69 shared a photo of the tattoo they had gotten over the Summer on Reddit, and it’s gotten quite a lot of attention as it puts a hilarious new spin on Piccolo. Taking Piccolo’s name in a more literal, pun-filled way, the tattoo goes full “Pickle-o.”

Hilariously putting Piccolo’s stoic face on…a pickle (complete with the pink Namekian skin patches on his arms) , this tattoo has sparked the imagination of fans all over. The Dragon Ball franchise is no stranger to puns as Akira Toriyama has named his characters after all kinds of fruits, vegetables, and appliances, but this is definitely a more literal take on the series’ characters. But that makes it all the more unique and funny.

Dragon Ball would be a completely different franchise if the characters were all modeled after their vegetable namesakes, and seeing this Piccolo in action in the main series would be a hoot. Considering that fans are asking for Piccolo to get a new power-up in order to properly stand alongside with the increasingly powerful god powers of Goku and Vegeta, this “Pickle-o” would look much different with that power-up in action. Think Veggie Tales, but with tons more action.

