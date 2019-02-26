‘Dragon Ball Super’ Explains Where Moro’s Power Comes From

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest villain has been one of the most mysterious yet, and each new chapter shows off a different aspect of Planet Eater Moro’s power. Although it was previously revealed that he eats planets to boost his strength, the latest chapter explains why exactly he needs to do this.

Planet Eater Moro reveals that he absorbs the life energy of each planet, and this even goes as far as absorbing the energy of each individual.

In Chapter 45 of the series, Moro reveals that his power is not just taking life energy from planets to boost his strength, but it’s actually to manipulate the energy of the planets. He then unleashes the power of New Namek against Vegeta and starts unleashing huge waves as well as lava flows, earthquakes, and all sorts of natural disasters.

Essentially, the greater the energy of the planet, the greater the attack power he gets from it. There’s no limit to the strength of this technique as Moro can basically keep using the planet at his leisure until its bled dry. There’s a sense that his current self could manipulate even more power as he wants to use the Dragon Balls to return to his prime.

He later unleashes a deadly new form of the Spirit Bomb technique, but unlike Goku’s in which it gathers the ki of others, Moro’s ability forcibly takes life force. Many of the Namekians collapse when he uses this technique, and it even strips Vegeta of his Super Saiyan power. So Moro’s power comes from life force, rather than ki, and that makes him a much deadlier threat than first suspected.

