‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Will Never Unsee This ‘Pokemon’ Mash-Up

Anime fans love to see different series come together in a good mashup, and today we have one that we must share with a serious warning: Once you see this artwork, you won’t be able to unsee it!

Check out what happens when the worlds of Dragon Ball Super and Pokémon collide!

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, this artwork imagines Goku as iconic Pokémon trainer Ash, while his Pikachu companion is none other than Lord Beerus! The Pokeball in the center is taking the place of a dragon ball, helping to complete the mashup.

What’s going to make this drawing stick in mind is no doubt just how interchangable the characters and artifacts from both series are. Beerus Pikachu is an instant fan-fav – something to add to the wish list of hypotheticals regarding what could happen in a true anime crossover universe.

Right now, both Dragon Ball and Pokémon are in the midst of major franchise resurgences. Aside from anime, both franchises have become major heavy-hitters in both the console and mobile gaming platforms (Pokémon Go, Dragon Ball Legends, Dragon Ball FighterZ, etc.) and both franchises are about to attempt respective shots at making anime-inspired movies into major crossover success stories, here in the US. For Dragon Ball, that attempt will come with the arrival of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie in January – easily the most ambitious and highly-anticipated film the series has released. In the case of Pokémon, US audiences recently got their first look at the trailer for Detective Pikachu, which will be Hollywood’s live-action version of a Pokémon movie.

So far, the reactions to both the new Dragon Ball and Pokémon movies has been extremely strong – whether it’s the hype each respective trailer has generated, or (In the case of Broly) feedback from those lucky enough to have seen the film. It’s definitely a great time to be a fan of both!

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10, 2019.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.