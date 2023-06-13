Dragon Ball Super: Ruben Moya, Latin Dub Legend, Has Passed Away

When it comes to anime series and animated projects in general, there is a wide world of voice acting that isn't a part of the United States and Japan. Latin America's love of all things anime has been clear in recent years, and voice actor Ruben Moya was a big part of bringing some major anime franchises to fans. In a recent news release, it has been confirmed that Moya has unfortunately passed on following a long battle with an unspecified illness.

Five months ago, Moya disclosed that he was battling an illness on his social media, informing his fans to take care of themselves, "Friends, I tell everyone to take care of themselves, this health problem came to change us, but I ask colleagues not to let your guard down, take great care of your work tool, your voice."

Toei Animation released an official statement regarding the passing of Ruben Moya. The company responsible for creating Dragon Ball Super's anime adaptation shared the following, "We deeply regret the death of the dubbing actor Rubén Moya, who lent his incredible voice in the narration of Dragon Ball Super."

In the Dragon Ball franchise, Moya played the role of both the narrator and the Namekian dragon known as Porunga. On top of lending his voice to the adventures of the Z-Fighters, Ruben also had roles in several other movers and shakers in the anime world including the likes of Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Inuyasha, One Piece, Shaman King, and Yu-Gi-Oh to name a few. Moya might be best known for his role as He-Man in the classic animated series, He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe.

Moya first began his acting career in 1979, creating an impressive forty-year acting career, along with thirty years as a lecturer and teacher in the acting world. For Latin American fans, Ruben also lent his talents to the Guardians of The Galaxy movie as Ronan The Accuser, Mr. Fenny in the light-hearted television series Boy Meets World, and many other projects over the decades.

The National Association of Interpreters commented on the tragic news, "The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Rubén Moya, an actor with extensive experience in the world of professional dubbing. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the ANDI Board of Directors and Surveillance Committee."

Our thoughts are with Ruben Moya's loved ones, family, and friends during this difficult time.