Dragon Ball Heroes Promo Reveals Super Saiyan God Trunks’ Best Look

If nothing else, Dragon Ball Heroes has introduced us to a sea of new characters that will probably be never introduced into the continuity proper. With the latest spin-off anime series focusing on the fight between the Z Fighters and Hearts’ all powerful form in his “God Killer” transformation, the ancillary show helps ease the pain of the main series’ hiatus. As the spin-off continues, the card game that acted as the inspiration for this iteration continues and has given us our best look at the Super Saiyan God form for Future Trunks!

Twitter User DBSHype shared the latest promotional video that gives us our best look ever of Future Trunks with his red-haired Super Saiyan God form, holding onto a brand new version of his sword that was similar to the one that he used against the Fused form of Zamasu:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes – UVM 12 Opening.

In the latest Super Dragon Ball Heroes series, we have yet to be introduced to Super Saiyan God Trunks proper, with the iteration of Vegeta’s son simply relying on his normal Super Saiyan forms. Teaming up with Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Android 17 in the current storyline, the alternate future version of the purple haired hybrid has been around since the beginning of the series with its first episode. We’ll be crossing our fingers that before the spin-off wraps up, we’ll get a chance to witness Trunks achieving this form.

Honestly, this shouldn’t be a difficult transformation for Trunks to achieve, considering all it apparently takes is to have five “pure hearted Saiyans” laying their hands on you to achieve this form. At some point in time, Vegeta underwent this ritual as he also achieved the power upgrade, so maybe he’ll have the opportunity to have some hands laid on his back in a similar fashion.

