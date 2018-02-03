‘Dragon Ball’ Animator Pens Super Saiyan Gohan Sketch

Dragon Ball FighterZ has been a major release for Dragon Ball fans, but one bit of new art from a former Dragon Ball animator is just a blast from the past highlighting one of the series’ earliest video game releases.

Twitter user @TTSoolBNiulb6jG uploaded a cool sketch of Super Saiyan Gohan from the Cell arc, and the sketch closely resembles and old video game release.

Not only is the full-color sketch impressive, as it depicts a fierce Super Saiyan Teen Gohan staring down from Kami’s lookout, but it is also reminiscent of another Dragon Ball Z video game, Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden 2.

In that game’s title screen, Gohan is staring down from Kami’s lookout in the exact same way. Super Butoden 2 is a fighting game released on the Super Nintendo in December 1993 in Japan. The game was never released officially in the United States, but game available as a free download for the fans who purchased Dragon Ball Z Extreme Butoden on the Nintendo 3DS in 2005.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.