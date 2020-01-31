SSJ4 Caulifla Comes to Life in New Fan-Art

One of the best aspects of Dragon Ball Super has been the cavalcade of new characters that have been introduced to the franchise, with several new aliens and Saiyans arriving from alternate realities. Caulifla is a Saiyan warrior from Universe 6, living up to her race’s history of battle by constantly looking for ways to improve her strength. With the female Saiyan gaining the power of Super Saiyan 2 quicker than any other character to date during the Tournament of Power arc, we’d imagine that she’ll be hitting new heights as the series continues. Now, one fan imagines what Caulifla would look like if she were able to attain the level of Super Saiyan 4.

While Super Saiyan 4 has never been introduced into the main continuity, being a staple of the spin-off sequel series that is Dragon Ball GT, though it has made an appearance in the anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. In the series, an alternate timeline Goku has become a Time Patroller, accessing the power of the ape-like transformation versus the abilities of a Super Saiyan God. Whether or not the Dragon Ball GT transformation will one day appear in continuity is a question for another day, though considering the popularity of this form, perhaps one day we’ll see it make its introduction.

Reddit Artist ArtsForever shared their interpretation of what Caulifla might look like if she decided to go the route of Dragon Ball GT rather than gathering up some Saiyans to assist her in gaining the transformation of Super Saiyan God in the future:

With the Moro arc currently taking place in the Dragon Ball Super manga, the characters from the alternate universes have yet to make an appearance, though we’re sure that Caulifla’s involvement in the franchise will continue moving forward.

What do you think of Caulifla’s Super Saiyan 4 transformation? Would you rather see her gain this level versus Super Saiyan God? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.