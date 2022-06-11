Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Nears Top Box Office Record

Dragon Ball Super has gone global once again, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid launch in Japan, the anime recently brought Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to audiences worldwide with help from Sony. And thanks to some new box office numbers, it seems the movie is closing in on Dragon Ball's biggest movie record to date.

The report comes on the heels of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's second box office weekend outside of Japan. According to the numbers, the movie has just barely nudged Dragon Ball Super: Broly out of the way domestically with a gross of $30.7+ million USD. And with new totals coming in from Latin America (at least $9 million in weekend one), Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has beaten out Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F at the global box office.

Now, what does that mean? Well, the older film was ranked as the second top-grossing Dragon Ball movie in history, but now that title belongs to Super Hero. The first place spot belongs to Dragon Ball Super: Broly following its release in 2019 stateside. So of course, the question stands whether this new movie can beat out the top dog.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is outperforming Broly domestically, but the same cannot be said in Japan or Latin America. The threat of a global recession has dampened currency across the board, and in Japan, this new movie has earned little more than half of what Broly did. As for Latin America, the box office numbers are still being tallied for weekend two, but it has brought in under $10 million at the minimum. If it wants to beat Broly, the market (and other international regions) will need to gross more than $57.7 million.

As you can see, it will be a tall order for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to outperform Broly at the global box office, but it is doable. The movie's theatrical window has a ways to go, and there are still markets waiting for their releases. And if we know Piccolo, he won't leave theaters without putting up a fight on this!

What do you think about this latest record? Do you believe Dragon Ball's new film can overcome? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.