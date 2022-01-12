Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Surfaces with Shenron’s New Look

Dragon Ball has dealt with Shenron for decades now, and the wish-granting dragon has gone through his share of changes. Over the years, fans have come to learn all about the dragon and how he views the people he grants wishes for. Now, it seems Shenron is gearing up for a big comeback, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shared its first-look at its take on the legend.

The update was discovered overseas by DBHype over on Youtube. It was there the fan page found a promo for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that featured the dragon. This is the first time we have seen the dragon in the anime’s new style, and it also confirms Shenron has something to do with the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the promo doesn’t make any drastic changes to Shenron as a whole. The dragon is still green, serpentine, and rocking a pair of red eyes. However, he is brought to life with some CG art for a change. The style goes with everything we’ve seen from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero thus far, but the question remains how Shenron fits into the film.

Right now, the production has confirmed Goku will head up the film as usual with Vegeta, but Gohan and Piccolo will have very big roles as well. The Red Ribbon Army is back from the dead, and the organization has two new androids on its side. Clearly, a fight between the Red Ribbon Army and our Z-Fighters is coming, and Shenron could help or hurt the situation. It honestly depends on who finds the dragon balls first, and even with Bulma’s track on hand, Goku could lose out to the Red Ribbon Army with his hunt.

What do you think about Shenron’s design here? How do you think he’ll be used in Dragon Ball Super‘s new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.