Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Drops Closer Look at New Red Ribbon Army Villains

Dragon Ball Super has dropped a much closer look at the new Red Ribbon Army villains coming in the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! There are a lot of reasons to be excited for the new Dragon Ball Super movie (especially because it’s the first new anime project from the franchise in four years), but one of the major reasons to keep an eye on it is the return of the classic villain group, the Red Ribbon Army, who will be getting the first notable update to their line up in quite some time with some new members.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be revealing a new group leading the charge at the Red Ribbon Army following the time jump since the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and not only will they be bringing some new Androids along for the ride, it seems these new Red Ribbon Army villains will have some curious complications of their own. The official Twitter account for the film has shared a much closer look at these new Red Ribbon Army members so fans can get a better handle of each of their character designs. You can check them out below, first starting with Dr. Hedo, voiced by Miyu Irino.

Secondly, there’s Magenta (voiced by Volcano Ota), the current head and public face of the Red Ribbon Army:

Finally, there’s Carmine (voiced by Ryota Takeuchi), who serves as Magenta’s right hand man and driver:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be releasing in Japan on April 22nd next year, but has yet to set an international release date as of this writing. Toei Animation describes the film as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’! The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

What do you think? How are you liking the designs for the new Red Ribbon Army villains so far? What role do you expect them to play in the new movie? Are you excited for your chance to check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!