‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Details About The Time Rings

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub just introduced Universe 10’s Supreme Kai and Kai in-training Gowasu and Zamasu, and with them, have just given more clues as to how the Time Rings (once seen on Goku Black) work in the series.

It has been hinted that only a Supreme Kai could use the Time Ring in the past, the latest episode of the series demonstrated all of the intricacies and danger that go along with using one (which is also why the Kais are the only ones allowed to do so).

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Gowasu and Zamasu learn of the violent acts of a primitive planet, Zamasu thinks its best to exterminate them since they will not evolve. Gowasu argues against this, and to prove it, uses the Time Rings to go into the future to check. In doing so, Gowasu explains the rules behind the Time Rings.

Going back in time is forbidden, as any change could affect the time line Using a Time Ring is only allowed by Supreme Kais as long as they only go forward. The Time Rings will always bring a Kai back from where they began.

In using the Time Rings for this demonstration, Gowasu explains that there are four other jade time rings because someone else had messed with time and created alternate universes and timelines. He also temporarily promotes Zamasu to a Supreme Kai in order for him to use the ring, but seeing the primitive species act in the same way after 1000 years Zamasu is only more steeled in his resolve to be rid of the species.

It also puts mortals even lower in his mind, as this latest example is one that he has seen time and time again.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!