Final ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode Reveals The Tournament Of Power Was A Set-Up

Dragon Ball Super‘s ending tied together a lot of loose ends fans were concerned about, but on the way to the series’ ending fans were privy to many surprising reveals that fans had no idea were brewing.

It turns out, that the Tournament of Power was not as risky of a venture as it initially seemed. It was a set up.

When Goku first posed the idea of the Tournament of Power as a way to to save at least one of the many universes Zeno had planned to erase, the other universes were angry at the proposition. Then they fiercely battled for their existence, with Android 17 and Universe 7 winning out at the end of the day.

But when Android 17 made his victory wish on the Super Dragon Balls to bring back the erased universes, the Grand Priest revealed that at the end of the day, the Zenos had predicted such a thing would happen in the first place. They predicted that whoever won would be virtuous and use their wish to bring back the other universes, and if they had made a selfish wish, then every universe would be erased.

Fans had been theorizing that the Grand Priest had been hiding something throughout the arc, as his sly smiles and attitude made many think he would make a late arc heel turn and become the true enemy. But he was merely hiding that the Tournament of Power was all a test of merit for the universes involved. That if they fought hard and acted selflessly in the end, than every universe would deserve to exist as a result.

