‘Dragon Ball Super’: 7 Big Twists We Could See in the Finale

As Dragon Ball Super viewers recently discovered, the ending to the Tournament of Power arc is not going to be as obvious and straightfoward as it initially seemed. Only a handful of fans guessed that we would see Android 17 and Freeza standing as the last hopes for Universe 7, or that Jiren would turn out to be such a megomanical brute!

With the penultimate chapter of the ToP revealing some unexpected twists, it stands to reason that the final chapter could easily do the same. This Tournament of Power arc seems to be setting up some significant things for the future of Dragon Ball. With the first Dragon Ball Super movie flowing directly out of this story arc, and a new story arc to come thereafter, the final revelations of the Tournament of Power are more important than ever.

Here are seven big twists we could see in the Dragon Ball Super finale.

Jiren Smashes Universe 7

The first big twist we could see in the finale is Universe 7’s three-point attack from Goku, Freeza, and No. 17 not having the desired effect of stopping Jiren. If Jiren were to prevail over everything Universe 7 had to throw at him, it would be one of the biggest upsets in all of Dragon Ball history! The fallout for Universe 7 would be a major potential cliffhanger – but if Jiren actually came to respect his opponents, it may not end badly when he got to make his wish.

Goku Springs Back at the Last Second

Right now, it seems that Goku is down and out. His mastery of Ultra Instinct pushed not only past his own limits – but the very limits of the mortal form! With Goku so badly spent, it seems that the fight is up to Freeza and No. 17, but in classic Dragon Ball fashion, Goku could come roaring back at the last minute. Maybe that wouldn’t be considered much of a “twist” since we’ve seen it in Dragon Ball before – but it would be an “Ah-ha” moment that makes fans rally hard!

Freeza Betrays Everyone

Again, maybe not the most surprising twist in the world, as Freeza is always expected to pull some kind of double-cross or betrayal that suits his evil ends. Right now, Freeza is being a serious team player, and fans are actually wondering if Freeza could turn to the side of the angels after this. There would be no better way to remind the fandom what’s what, and who’s who, than having Freeza help bring home the win against Jiren – and promptly turn on his weakened teammates, in order to secure that Super Dragon Balls wish for himself.

Freeza DOESN’T Betray Everyone

A real surprise would be seeing Freeza NOT betray his teammates. The evil emperor is clearly about to jump into the trenches alongside No. 17 and Goku, and after the trials and tribulations of the Tournament of Power, there could be a foundation of mutual respect established between the Universe 7 fighters. Does that mean Freeza will suddenly take up residence on Earth, get married, and start coming to family picnics with Goku and Co.? Hell no. But will the villain get rewarded with new life and a chance to start over? He will deserve it, if he finished the game fairly.

The Zenos Reveal

After Dragon Ball Super‘s “Tournament of Desctruction” arc, Grand Zeno called for the Tournament of Power to be held. It was assumed that the Omni-King simply wanted to be entertained on a greater scale than what he saw in the ToD, but fans have long speculated that it could be more. Zeno could have held the Tournament of Power to determine the strongest fighters in the multiverse for an important reason – which could be exactly the cliffhanger that sets up the next arc of the Dragon Ball Super movie and series.

The Grand Priest Revealed

The Grand Priest has been one of the most intriguing figures in Dragon Ball Super, ever since his introduction in the “Future Trunks Saga.” When we first met him, we learned that Grand Priest is one of the top 5 strongest fighters in the multiverse – even stronger than Whis. The Grand Priest has presided over the Tournament of Power and watched with Keen interest, which has led some to believe that Goku and Jiren crossing such significant lines of power will cause Grand Priest to act in some way – possibly going to far as to betray Grand Zeno. As you can see in the finale preview above, there will be some kind of significant moment with Grand Priest in the episode – now we just need to wait and see what it is!

Everyone is Saved

The Tournament of Power hasn’t been fought without cost. Of the eight Universes that entered (2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11) only two remain – the rest have been erased from existence. If there was going to be one final twist in the Tournament of Power, having everyone erased brought back to existence would be a big one. It’s not hard to imagine it happening: If Goku wins the tournament, then he’d probably want to be in a universe filled with as many worthy opponents as those he met in the ToP. Hell, Goku could go so far as to bringing all of those universes together in one plane. That way, future installments of Dragon Ball could continue to feature great characters like Hit, Cabba, Kefla, Toppo, and Jiren. Wouldn’t that be fun?

Are there any other big twists that you think we could see at the end of the Tournament of Power? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

