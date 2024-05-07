Kagurabachi Creator Responds to Kohei Horikoshi's Endorsement

My Hero Academia's manga is in its final arc, meaning that the Shonen Jump publication is going to need some big new manga to step up to the plate. Luckily, one manga in particular look like it might just be the next big thing for Shueisha as Kagurabachi continues to sell out its manga volumes with each passing publication. Now, worlds are colliding as Takeru Hokazono responded to praise from the author responsible for the creation of UA Academy.

During the interview, prior to discussing Horikoshi's kind words, Hokazono described some of the biggest influences on his manga career, "I've always loved Marvel superhero movies. They're cool and exciting. That initial impression has always been strong. The things like Marvel and "NARUTO" that I've been exposed to since childhood, I've been so engrossed in watching them that I've never really thought about what's good about them. They're already part of me. But "Kagurabachi" is probably influenced by movies like "John Wick" that I watched after "Enten." I mainly watch Western movies, and directors like Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and Christopher Nolan. I think the pacing of the panels is influenced by Tarantino."

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Kagurabachi

In the new interview, creator Takeru Hokazono responded to the ringing endorsement from My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi, "I wonder if I really understand (laughs). Maybe I don't. But I think it's not just about the art. I'm sure there's a flow and buildup too. What is it... I want to find it too. I want to keep challenging myself by trying things I've never seen before and presenting something new."

If this is your first time hearing of Kagurabachi, Viz Media describes the series as such, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

Do you think Kagurabachi will hit the same levels as My Hero Academia in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook to see if Chihiro's manga future shines bright and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen Jump.

Via Kagurabachi Brasil