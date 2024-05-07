Go Go Loser Ranger Director Wanted the Anime to Be Like The Boys

Fans might have noticed similarities between Go! Go! Loser Ranger! and The Boys, and it turns out that this was exactly what the director behind the anime was going for! The Quintessential Quintuplets creator Negi Haruba's Super Sentai inspired manga series, Sentai Daishikkaku, was already a hit among manga fans, but is now being introduced to a whole new audience thanks to the debut of its official anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. As the anime is now airing its episodes, fans have seen this dark new take on the popular Tokusatsu heroes seen elsewhere.

This dark shift of childhood heroes has been seen in the West with The Boys on Prime Video and other media, and it turns out that Go! Go! Loser Ranger! director Keiichi Sato was actually looking to The Boys as inspiration for telling this anti-hero story. Speaking in a recent interview with Febri, Sato noted that after being introduced to Haruba's original work, it had an anti-hero story with unexpected twists much like seen in The Boys and foreign dramas. And this is what the team wanted to channel for the anime adaptation.

(Photo: Yostar Pictures / Prime Video)

How Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Takes Inspiration From The Boys

"There are many anti-hero works in Japan and overseas, including [the] overseas drama The Boys," Sato began. "Among them, [Go! Go! Loser Ranger!], in which the main character from the bad side confronts a hero of justice with a hidden dark side, has similarities to The Boys, and the story develops in an unexpected direction, which is similar to foreign dramas. I had a similar image. So, if I were to make an anime about [Go! Go! Loser Ranger!], I wanted the overall tone to be similar to a foreign drama."

So if fans might have noticed a similar vibe to The Boys while watching the first few episodes of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, it turns out this was totally intentional from the director behind the series. But that's also a high bar, so it definitely makes one excited to see where the anime goes from here on out. If you wanted to check out the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime, you can now find the series exclusively streaming with Hulu. They tease what to expect from the anime as such, "Tired of the Sunday Showdown charade, Fighter D finally steps up to make a change once and for all!"

via Febri