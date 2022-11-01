Dragon Ball Fan-Anime Pits Ultra Instinct Against Ultra Ego at Last

Dragon Ball Super put its manga on hiatus over the summer, and it won't be long before the series makes its return. After all, Goku and Vegeta are as busy as ever thanks to their new powers. In the wake of Granolah's arc, the Saiyans have tapped into godly powers they must master. And thanks to one fan, we can imagine how Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego might fare in a battle against the other.

The piece, as you can see above, comes from Etienne Guignard on Youtube. After Vegeta unlocked his godly ability, the artist got to work animating a short dedicated to the form, and Goku's Ultra Instinct had to join in. And once you see this clip, you will get why fans want Goku to face off with Vegeta ASAP.

Could This Clip Happen For Real?

If you have watched the video already, you will know Etienne popped off with its animation, and their fight choreography is on a whole other level. Ultra Instinct Goku looks terrifying in this battle while staying centered. As for Ultra Ego Vegeta, the Saiyan wears his emotions on his face, and they are full of rage. The Saiyan goes so far as to swallow one of Goku's ki blasts, and the fight escalates from there.

Of course, fans want to know if Dragon Ball can make a fight like this in canon. Goku and Vegeta do have these powers on hand, but they are far from mastered. Granolah's saga helped the pair tap into the godly moves even when the odds were against him. Perhaps there is no better way to test the forms than to have Goku and Vegeta use them against the other in training. And if anything goes wrong, well – This will be there to step in... more likely than not. It just depends if Bulma surprises the god with a few lucrative tasks.

What do you think about this short's take on Goku vs Vegeta? Do you like Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego better? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.