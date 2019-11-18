Dragon Ball Super Artwork Predicts Uub’s Upcoming Role in the Franchise

While the ending of Dragon Ball Z is contested to this day among fans, especially now that Dragon Ball Super is starting to expand far beyond the scope of its original scale, one of the most promising elements of the ending was Uub. The reincarnation of Kid Buu promised a great future for Goku as he’ll always have a willing pupil to train and fight as they grow stronger, but the series has yet to capitalize on this promise fully. It’s left fans to wonder what it might look like if Uub actually did finish training with Goku.

Artist Anotherguyrightthere offered a pretty cool prediction for Uub’s future on Reddit in which the burgeoning Z Fighter becomes one of the next generation of Earth’s guardians and even unlocks his own variation of Ultra Instinct in the process. Check it out below!

While Dragon Ball GT offered a non-canon take on Uub’s future with Majuub, this take is undoubtedly much more promising. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the series revisited a moment in the Kid Buu saga when the godly powers were split, and it seemingly suggested that we would be seeing more from Uub in the future. But more enticingly, Uub might have godly power.

Given that the Lord of Lords was a part of Buu’s body at the time that Uub reincarnated after Kid Buu’s defeat, this led to a theory that Uub could potentially have godly power. This makes Ultra Instinct not too far off of a future for the character as Goku’s immense godly ki helped him reach the state as well.

Uub may not be a Saiyan, and thus not able to access the powers of Super Saiyan God, but Ultra Instinct is purely a God transformation. It potentially can be obtained by any God of Destruction that put in enough training, so who knows? Maybe we will see Ultra Instinct Uub someday? At the very least, Uub should make his official jump into the Dragon Ball Super action.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.