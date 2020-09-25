Dragon Ball Super: What's Your Most Unpopular Opinion About the Franchise?

The franchise created by Akira Toriyama in the 1980s has continued for decades and given fans more than a few opinons on some of the major events and characters of the Dragon Ball series, and a number of fans have shared their thoughts on jut what their most "unpopular opinions" are when all is said and done. With the series continuing with the latest series of Dragon Ball Super, fans are still following along with the battles and adventures of Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters as they struggle against the insane power of the wizard Moro!

What is your Dragon Ball unpopular opinion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!