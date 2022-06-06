Dragon Ball Star Delivers Some of Vegeta Iconic English Lines in New Video

✖

Over the years, Dragon Ball has welcomed a number of actors, but few can match the performances done by its Japanese stars. Talent like Masako Nozawa has been with the anime for decades, after all. Now, Ryo Horikawa is going viral thanks to his latest Vegeta tribute, and his stunt in question shows the actor delivering some of Vegeta's most iconic English lines.

As you can see below, Horikawa took to YouTube to share the little skit with fans. The actor posted a video recently where he opened a pack of Dragon Ball trading cards and divvied out those with Vegeta. Horikawa went on to translate the lines into English, and they should sound familiar to fans. After all, the cards feature some of Vegeta's best lines, and Horikawa delivered them just like Vegeta.

Horikawa nailed his performance in this video, and fans are loving the little gift. After all, Horikawa stays busy these days, so any YouTube performance is appreciated. Right now, the actor is keeping preoccupied ahead of the next Dragon Ball Super movie. The anime will return to Japanese theaters in less than a week, after all. Horikawa will reprise his role as Vegeta in the film, marking the first time he's visited the main series since Dragon Ball Super: Broly dropped in 2018.

As for when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will hit the United States, fans were just clued in on the release. August 19th will usher the movie into stateside theaters. Currently, voice actor Christopher Sabat voices Vegeta for the English dub, and fans expect him to oversee the Saiyan's return as usual this summer.

What do you think of this special clip? Which of Vegeta's voice actors is your favorite...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.