✖

Dragon Ball Super fans are gearing up for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's release in Japan in just a matter of days, but a fan might have potentially spotted the release date for its official launch in the United States! Toei Animation has been prominently noting their plans to have the international release of the film not much longer after its premiere in Japan. The original plan was stated to release the film in North America this Summer, and this was further confirmed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment by their plans to kick off the international release this August.

There has yet to be any official release date set for its North American launch announced by Crunchyroll or Sony Pictures Entertainment, but a poster in the wild spotted by @trickthetm on Twitter at the AMC Neshaminy 24 theater in Bensalem, Pennsylvania (as reported by Anime News Network) seems to reveal that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be launching in the United States on August 19th. But with this still being unconfirmed, the concrete release date for North America or other territories is still very much unclear.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will first be hitting theaters in Japan on June 11th, and when it does officially start its international release, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be launching the film across North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in both its original Japanese audio with English subtitles and with an English dub. Though as previously mentioned, no official release date has been announced as of the time of this writing.

With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How do you feel about this potential release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's launch in the United States? What are you hoping to see from the next big movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

via ANN