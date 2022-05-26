Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines a Different Past for Goku and Vegeta

✖

The latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super's manga have seen Goku and Vegeta teaming up to fight against the intergalactic bounty hunter Granolah and the member of the alien criminal organization known as Gas, with the two Saiyans employing their most powerful transformations in Ultra Instinct and Utlra Ego. While these forms haven't assured their victory, it's helped them astronomically in keeping up with the two new foes, and one fan artist has imagined how things might have been different if the two Z-Fighters had harnessed these transformations during their earliest days in adorable fan art.

Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego are the perfect transformations to show the differences between Goku and Vegeta overall, with the two Saiyans learning these techniques by training with the likes of the angel Whis and the god of destruction Beerus. While we don't currently know which transformation is the strongest between Vegeta and Goku, it certainly is a question that has been on the minds of many fans who have been following along with Dragon Ball Super these past few years. With the Z-Fighters currently facing down Gas, the current strongest being in the universe thanks in part to the Dragon Balls of the Planet Cereal, it will be interesting to see how these transformations come into play.

A Dragon Ball Fan Artist shared this adorable image that sees Goku and Vegeta in their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms as babies, making them easily the most powerful toddlers in the universe as they are held up by their respective teachers in Whis and Beerus respectively:

Dragon Ball Super's anime is set to return this summer via the feature-length film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, though Goku and Vegeta are set to sit on the sidelines as Gohan and Piccolo take on the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army. Throughout the promotional material and the trailers for the next chapter in the anime franchise, we have yet to see Goku and Vegeta sporting their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms, though considering that they'll be training alongside the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, we wouldn't be surprised if the Z-Fighters brandish their most powerful forms.

