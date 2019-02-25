‘Dragon Ball Super’: Vegeta Just Lost a Major Form

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest arc has introduced a strange new villain to the series. Not only is Planet Eater Moro thousands of years old, he also uses a strange magic that’s been slowly being revealed through each new chapter of the series. The newest chapter just may have revealed his trickiest move yet.

After seemingly falling prey to Vegeta’s slick con in which he gets Moro to tell about why he’s after the Namekian Dragon Balls, Moro actually reveals a con of his own which causes Vegeta to lose access to his Super Saiyan form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 45 of the series, Vegeta and Moro’s battle reaches a new level as Moro manipulates the entirety of New Namek to fight. He manipulates life energy of planets and individuals and uses it to either power himself up, or to unleash powerful new techniques such as manipulating lava in order to subdue Vegeta. But after fighting Moro for some time, Vegeta soon finds he can’t use his Super Saiyan powers.

It turns out that Moro has been toying with Vegeta as well. While it seemed like Moro was only absorbing the life force of the planet, when he uses a deadly version of the Spirit Bomb he actually takes the life force of the Namekians as well as Goku and Vegeta. Galactic Patrol’s Merus reveals that Moro can steal an opponent’s energy without even fighting them, and soon Vegeta realizes what this means.

He tries to use Super Saiyan Blue, but can’t. After some struggle, he realizes he can’t go Super Saiyan at all. Merus knocks him away and says his intent was to absorb a chunk of Vegeta’s power as well. What makes the loss of the Super Saiyan form in this way dangerous is that Vegeta had no idea his energy was being drained.

Though he and Goku sensed Moro had gotten stronger, they both were unable to gauge the fact that Moro was siphoning power away from Vegeta all the while. So although he seems like he still has stamina, he’s been drained of his Super Saiyan ki. What’s even worse is the fact that the Super Saiyan Blue form grants him a version of the god ki, which has been absorbed by Moro as well.

This makes Planet Eater Moro a much different foe than the two have fought before, and now it’s going to take fighting with all of their might without the help of the Super Saiyan form to win.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!