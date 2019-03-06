Here’s Why ‘Dragon Ball Super’s New Villain Is Vegeta’s Worst Nightmare

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest manga storyline, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc,” has pitted Goku, Vegeta, and the entire Galatic Patrol police force against escaped prisoner Moro, an ancient sorcerer who poses a threat to entire galactic order – including the gods themselves!

The latest issue of the Dragon Ball Super manga was almost entirely dedicated to the fight between Moro and Vegeta, and as we quickly learn during that battle, Moro is proving to be Vegeta’s worst nightmare, as far as villains go!

Sins of the Past – Goku and Vegeta’s battle against Moro is taking place on New Namek, and is connected to Vegeta and Freeza’s campaign to seize the Namekian Dragon Balls back in Dragon Ball Z. Vegeta has already done a massive heel-turn, pledging himself as a protector of the surviving Nameks. Unfortunately for the Saiyan Prince, “Planet-Eater Moro” is able to siphon and weaponize the life energy of a planet and its people, which means he’s facing a villain who can make him suffer by harming others!



Planet-Sized Power – Moro quickly proves to be much more than he initially appears to be. The seeming old goat reveals himself to have a powerful fighting physique – powerful enough that it forces Vegeta to go Super Saiyan God just to keep up. However, when Moro taps into his true strength (a dark magic that was sealed away millions of years ago) Vegeta finds even SSG isn’t enough to equal Moro’s power. It takes Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta tapping into his deeper power to battle Moro to a standstill – and even then, the villain is only using a small fraction of his power – and not even all of his technique!

Power Up, Powered Down – The climatic portion of this Vegeta vs. Moro battle sees Vegeta disarmed of his two greatest weapons: his massive Super Saiyan powers, and his unequaled cunning on the battlefield! Moro strips away both Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan powers by siphoning of the ki that powers the transformation, without the Saiyans’ notice. If that wasn’t enough, the entire battle was also a duel of wits, as both Vegeta and Moro used the old “playing opossum” routine to try to get true measure of one another. For Vegeta, he hid his full power in order to learn Moro’s plan; however, Moro, in turn, let Vegeta think he had the upper hand, only to reveal he was goading the Saiyan Prince into a power-up, just to siphon and steal that power!

Trash Talk King – To add final insult to injury, Moro shows that he’s even better as trash talking wit than Vegeta is, by taking the Saiyan Prince’s reveal that he was hiding his true power in order to learn about Moro’s powers and plans, and turning the boasts back on him. The issue ends with Moro making a shocked Vegeta aware of his Super Saiyan power drain, as the villain gleefully states, “To borrow a phrase form you… I was hiding my true intent!” When Vegeta meets a warrior with a bigger mouth than he has, you know it’s real trouble!

