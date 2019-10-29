Dragon Ball Super Fan Fixes Trunks’ Super Saiyan God Form

Dragon Ball Heroes‘ arcade card game is now celebrating its ninth anniversary in Japan, and part of that celebration is the launch of its next expansion, Universe Mission 11. While this mission will introduce powerful new enemies and scenarios, one of the most intriguing additions to the franchise as a whole is Future Trunks’ Super Saiyan God form. While this form has been a big hit with fans, especially given each take on the new form from famous animators, there’s been one slight thing bugging Trunks fans.

After briefly seeing the form in action in a short anime promo for the upcoming expansion, fans have been divided over Trunks’ new hair in this form. Artist @CELLMANart (who you can find on Twitter here) offered a helpful fix of the form’s hairstyle to Twitter, and it’s been a pretty big hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Redrew this SSG Trunks from a promo art that came out recently. Did some redesigning of the hair to my preference as well :). Hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/BzXzsnSyZh — CELL-MAN 🐢 (@CELLMANart) October 25, 2019

Sharing their own take on a recent poster featuring Super Saiyan God Trunks, @CELLMANart has instead replacing the feathered locks with a more traditional look. This straightened hair look is not only more reminiscent of how he looked in the Cell Saga, arguably the most popular look overall, but it does make more sense given that the Super Saiyan God form doesn’t exactly change the hair too much of those who use it.

The only other big nitpick that fans have of the new Super Saiyan God Trunks design in general is how muscular he is after activating the form. Both Goku and Vegeta’s bodies shrunk to a thinner size when they activated the form, and it better differentiated the form from other transformations because it wasn’t just a color or hair change. That might be why Trunks has feathered hair in the official transformation, but there’s no way to tell. On the plus, plus side, this implies that there’s also a Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form for Trunks on the horizon too.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.