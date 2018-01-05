Grab Dragon Ball Xenoverse On PlayStation 4 For An Incredible Price

Even though Dragon Ball fans are excited for the arrival of FighterZ in just a few weeks, there’s always room to enjoy older video games based on the hit anime series – and one just dropped to a very reasonable price over on Amazon.

Right now, fans can grab Dragon Ball Xenoverse for PlayStation 4 for a very cool price of $9.99. It’s for the digital download of the game, so you don’t even have to wait for it to ship to you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you need a reminder of what features are included in Xenoverse, here’s a quick reminder:

New Generation Dragon Ball – Enjoy your favorite manga on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time ever! Also available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Improved Gameplay – Fast paced and powerful battles await to be discovered, including real-time transformation!

Strong Immersion – Inspired from one of the most famous series ever created.

New World Setup – A clock that once had stopped will start to tick again in an enigmatic and futuristic city!

Original Battles – Take part in epic fights against ferocious enemies such as Vegeta, Frieza, Cell and much more!

For those of you preferring to go after Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 instead, the PS4 digital code is on sale for that game as well, though it’s selling for $29.99. You can get it here.

It’s unknown how long the sale will be going on, so you might want to jump sooner rather than later.

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse games are available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can also get Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.