Dragon Ball Z Abridged Confirms Final Episode

Dragon Ball is one of those franchises that keeps growing. While the title continues adding canon projects to its resume, fans have gone so far as to create their own series under the Dragon Ball banner. From short films to music, fans have done it all, but few riffs have been as popular as the Dragon Ball Z Abridged show. And thanks to a recent update, fans have learned the series will end for good shortly.

Taking to Twitter, Scott Frerichs answered a short fan-question asking after the abridged show’s 60th episode. It was there the co-founder of Team Four Star Entertainment informed fans the comedy bit would be properly ending.

“We’re going to do a full, in-depth video on this soon, but… Episode 60 is the ending of Abridged proper,” Frerichs said. “The ShortZ are the future of our Dragon Ball content, and if we do the Buu Saga, it’ll be in the style of the ShortZ.”

Continuing, the creator went on to share how beloved the abridged series is and will forever be to the gang.

“DBZA is one of the most important things I ever worked on. It made me a better editor, actor, director, graphics designer, writer, etc. It even helped make me a better person. It was the very definition of a passion project. I’m so happy I got to share it with the world,” he shared.

Of course, some fans were upset by the announcement, but many admitted they saw it coming. The hugely popular web-series has been on hiatus for some time which left its take on the Cell Saga unfinished. Now, it seems the only way Majin Buu will join the picture is by the gang’s ShortZ, so here is to hoping the baddie shows up before too long.

