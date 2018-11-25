This ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Cosplay Does Android 16 Just Right

We’ve seen our fair share of Dragon Ball Z cosplay over the years, but this Android 16 just might take the cake.

The cosplay, from Austria-based cosplayer EyeofSauron_Designs, is exceedingly accurate to the dangerous android. From the hair to the prosthetics on his face to the armor, it’s shockingly good. While others styled the wig, did his makeup, and painted some of the details, that’s EyeofSauron_Designs in there. He’s also the one that created the foam armor and muscle suit.

You can check out a couple photos of EyeofSauron_Designs’ Android 16 below:

What do you think of his cosplay? Are you impressed by the transformation? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the next official installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

