‘Dragon Ball Z’ Cosplay Perfectly Genderbends Android 16

Dragon Ball has become real familiar with the art of cosplay. Over the years, millions of fans have given their take on Saiyans like Trunks, but cosplays of the series’ androids come in a close second. Now, one fan is sharing their latest take on Android 16, but it has a sweet twist.

Yes, Android 16 is taking a page from Android 18 in this Dragon Ball Z cosplay and embracing their feminine side. So, if you ever wanted to see a Rule 63 take on the baddie, then you don’t have to look any further.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Princess of Stuff shared their take on Android 16. The look, which can be seen below, re-imagines the bulky android as a sleek fighter similar to Android 18 or 21.

For the most part, Android 16 has the same outfit here as its male counterpart, but its tailored fit is much appreciated. The genderbent look has its armor split at the mid-rift with green wrist gauntlets to match. Like usual, Android 16 is donning black under armor beneath their outer plating, but this look’s special detail has nothing to do with fancy clothing.

If you look at the fan’s hands here, you will see them carrying birds. The adorable addition pays respect to Android 16 and his very real love of nature. The gentle-hearted character was known for their interest in nature, so this genderbent Android 16 is carrying that caring attitude into their special Dragon Ball Z get up.

So, how do you like this genderbent look?

