Dragon Ball Cosplay Highlights Android 18’s Classic Look

The Dragon Ball franchise has introduced fans to tons of different characters, concepts, and iterations of the series over the years and while many things have made an impact, there’s probably not as huge of a shift to the series than with the introduction of the Androids. Introduced early on in the franchise, the Android idea helped shaped the world into more of a science fantasy story rather than just a pure fighting fantasy. But it wasn’t until Dragon Ball Z’s Android arc that fans saw the full potential of this idea realized.

Lots of this impact came from just how cool Androids 17 and 18 were when they first made their menacing debut in the series, and artist @melissa_lissaova (who you can find on Instagram here) paid tribute to Android 18’s first cool look through some great cosplay! Check it out below:

Android 18’s casual cool look makes it a great choice to bring to life through cosplay, and @melissa_lissova is a great example of when it’s nailed perfectly! This look can be just as menacing as it is fashionable, and all of these factors combined helped launch Android 18 to the height of the fan-favorite charts with fans. It’s also why it was such a big deal seeing that she would continue playing a role in the series as it continued.

While Android 18 has taken a back seat in the current arc of the series, she played quite the significant role in the Tournament of Power. With her and Android 17’s abilities combined, the two of them managed to eliminate quite a few opponents in the multiverse spanning tournament. It just goes to show that even after all these years that Android 18 is still one of the coolest and deadliest fighters in the series.

