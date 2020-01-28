Dragon Ball Z’s Most Infamous Dubs Are Duking It Out

When an anime as popular as Dragon Ball Z released across the world, it simply isn’t enough to be dubbed over in English. There are numerous fans of the franchise across the world that are looking to enter into the world of Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters, but unfortunately, the dubs they receive might not be as held in high regard as some of the others. With fans discovering the Portuguese and Romanian Dubs of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball respectively, fanatics are wondering which is the most bonkers of the two!

As fans of the English Dub may know, there were numerous changes made from the original Japanese series to bring it to younger audiences here in North America. Starting its run in 1996 in the West, Dragon Ball Z replaced things like the concept of “death” with “travelling to another dimension” and replacing “beer” with frothing water, to name a few of the crazy changes that were made. Though the original dubbed version had only run throughout the middle of the Frieza Saga, Funimation eventually began releasing new episodes with new voice actors, many of which continue voicing the characters to this day.

Redditors found the two ridiculous dubs for the Portuguese and Romanian versions, with the latter not completely taking out the original Japanese voice tracks, making the characters seem that much more bizarre when all is said and done:

While some of these voices from other countries may seem a tad jarring, it’s a testament to the franchise that Dragon Ball Z has been able to receive countless dubbed versions to introduce it to new audiences all over the world.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.